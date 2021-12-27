Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days; critical cases remain high
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 5,000 for the first time in 20 days Monday due partly to antivirus restrictions and fewer tests over the weekend, but the number of critical cases remained high.
The country added 4,207 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total caseload to 611,670, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). The figure marked the first time daily cases fell below 5,000 since Dec. 7, and represented a sharp decline from a daily record high of 7,849 on Dec. 15.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to submit application for CPTPP in April: finance minister
SEOUL -- South Korea will push to submit an official application to join a mega Asia-Pacific free trade agreement in April next year by speeding up the process of collecting public opinions and building social consensus, the country's top economic policymaker said Monday.
The government earlier said that it had begun the process to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) involving 11 nations as part of efforts to diversify its export portfolio.
-----------------
(LEAD) Polls show Yoon, Lee in very tight presidential race
SEOUL -- South Korea's two leading presidential candidates are in a very tight race, with one opinion poll putting the main opposition's Yoon Suk-yeol ahead of the ruling party's Lee Jae-myung and another survey showing contrary results.
Yoon of the People Power Party (PPP) had 40.4 percent, down 4 percentage points from a week ago, while Lee of the Democratic Party (DP) posted 39.7 percent, up 1.7 percentage points from a week earlier, according to a Realmeter poll conducted on 3,090 adults between Sunday and Friday.
-----------------
Lee launches new committee with ex-PM Lee Nak-yon
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Monday launched a new committee with former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon in a display of internal unity ahead of the March presidential election.
The Democratic Party presidential nominee has sought to add the former prime minister to his campaign in order to heal an internal rift that followed their bitter primary battle and rally the support of voters in the southwestern Honam region, where Lee Nak-yon is popular.
-----------------
Regional GDP inches up in 2020 amid pandemic
SEJONG -- The gross regional domestic product (GRDP) for provinces and cities in South Korea inched up in 2020 from a year earlier amid restrictions on business operations caused by the pandemic, data showed Monday.
According to the data provided by Statistics Korea, the GRDP came to 1,936 trillion won (US$1.63 trillion) in 2020, up 0.4 percent or 9 trillion won from a year earlier.
-----------------
Cost of living top economic issue next year in Seoul: survey
SEOUL -- The cost of living was cited as the most important economic issue of 2022 by Seoul citizens, a survey showed Monday.
According to the survey on 1,200 households in the capital by the Seoul Institute, 19.2 percent of the respondents said the cost of living is the top economic issue next year.
-----------------
Son Heung-min extends scoring streak to 4 matches in Tottenham's win
SEOUL -- Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star Son Heung-min has stretched his goal scoring streak to four matches, helping his London club stay undefeated in their past six contests.
Son rounded out Tottenham's scoring in the 74th minute of their 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (local time).
-----------------
Seoul stocks extend losses late Mon. morning on profit taking
SEOUL -- Seoul shares slightly extended losses late Monday morning on profit taking amid lingering concerns over the impact of the omicron coronavirus variant.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.18 points, or 0.14 percent, to 3,008.25 points as of 11:10 a.m.
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
(LEAD) Senior presidential aide resigns after son used dad's name on job applications
-
(LEAD) 'Snowdrop' under fire for distorting modern S. Korean history
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Yoon's wife publicly apologizes over allegations of falsifying resumes
-
SM launches new female supergroup
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days; critical cases remain high
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
S. Korea's economy expected to rank 10th largest for 3 straight yrs in 2022: IMF