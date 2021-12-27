KT Wiz re-sign free agent Hwang Jae-gyun
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- The reigning South Korean baseball champions KT Wiz re-signed its free agent third baseman Hwang Jae-gyun on Monday.
The Wiz said Hwang agreed to a four-year deal worth 6 billion won (US$5.1 million). He will earn 2.9 billion won in total salary, 2.5 billion won in signing bonus and up to 600 million won in incentives.
Hwang's previous four-year contract, valued at 8.8 billion won, expired at the end of the 2021 season.
As captain of the Wiz in 2021, Hwang batted .291/.358/.402 with 10 home runs, 56 RBIs and 11 steals. He then helped the Wiz sweep the Doosan Bears for their first Korean Series championship, driving in a team-best five runs while hitting a home run and two doubles in 14 at-bats. Hwang finished second in the Korean Series MVP voting.
"I won my first title as a member of KT, and I would like to stay with this team for the rest of my career," the 34-year-old said. "I will try to help us repeat as the champions next year."
