KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SK Discovery 47,400 UP 150
SamsungElec 80,200 DN 300
DongwonInd 233,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 41,250 DN 550
NHIS 13,400 0
LS 54,200 UP 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES92700 0
GC Corp 222,000 UP 3,500
GCH Corp 27,500 UP 1,250
SLCORP 31,550 DN 400
Yuhan 67,300 UP 2,700
LotteChilsung 136,000 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 213,500 DN 2,000
AmoreG 45,600 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,760 UP 160
POSCO 281,500 DN 2,500
KPIC 193,500 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,850 DN 120
SKC 167,000 DN 3,500
DB INSURANCE 58,500 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 644,000 DN 7,000
Hanwha 31,850 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 218,500 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,500 UP 800
Kogas 38,000 DN 400
HyundaiEng&Const 44,900 DN 450
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,550 DN 350
SK hynix 126,000 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 672,000 UP 8,000
DB HiTek 70,000 DN 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 99,100 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 37,900 0
HITEJINRO 30,550 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 129,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 116,000 DN 1,500
DL 63,000 DN 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,000 DN 150
KIA CORP. 84,800 DN 300
CJ 85,300 UP 600
LX INT 26,850 DN 400
(MORE)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
(LEAD) Senior presidential aide resigns after son used dad's name on job applications
-
(LEAD) 'Snowdrop' under fire for distorting modern S. Korean history
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Yoon's wife publicly apologizes over allegations of falsifying resumes
-
SM launches new female supergroup
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days; critical cases remain high
-
S. Korea's economy expected to rank 10th largest for 3 straight yrs in 2022: IMF
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position