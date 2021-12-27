SK Discovery 47,400 UP 150

SamsungElec 80,200 DN 300

DongwonInd 233,000 UP 1,000

GS E&C 41,250 DN 550

NHIS 13,400 0

LS 54,200 UP 600

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES92700 0

GC Corp 222,000 UP 3,500

GCH Corp 27,500 UP 1,250

SLCORP 31,550 DN 400

Yuhan 67,300 UP 2,700

LotteChilsung 136,000 DN 1,000

HyundaiMtr 213,500 DN 2,000

AmoreG 45,600 DN 100

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,760 UP 160

POSCO 281,500 DN 2,500

KPIC 193,500 DN 500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,850 DN 120

SKC 167,000 DN 3,500

DB INSURANCE 58,500 DN 200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 644,000 DN 7,000

Hanwha 31,850 DN 100

SamsungF&MIns 218,500 UP 2,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,500 UP 800

Kogas 38,000 DN 400

HyundaiEng&Const 44,900 DN 450

CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,550 DN 350

SK hynix 126,000 DN 2,000

Youngpoong 672,000 UP 8,000

DB HiTek 70,000 DN 1,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 99,100 UP 100

ShinhanGroup 37,900 0

HITEJINRO 30,550 UP 100

CJ LOGISTICS 129,000 DN 500

DOOSAN 116,000 DN 1,500

DL 63,000 DN 900

HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,000 DN 150

KIA CORP. 84,800 DN 300

CJ 85,300 UP 600

LX INT 26,850 DN 400

