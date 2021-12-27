KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DongkukStlMill 16,050 0
TaihanElecWire 1,745 DN 5
SKNetworks 5,050 UP 10
Hyundai M&F INS 24,850 UP 100
Daesang 23,550 UP 100
BukwangPharm 13,400 UP 500
ILJIN MATERIALS 124,500 DN 2,000
Daewoong 31,600 UP 300
TaekwangInd 986,000 DN 8,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,890 0
BoryungPharm 14,850 UP 250
KAL 28,800 DN 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,290 UP 110
LG Corp. 82,600 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 142,000 DN 2,000
NEXENTIRE 6,860 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 120,000 UP 4,000
KCC 315,000 UP 7,000
SKBP 97,100 DN 1,000
ORION Holdings 16,300 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 76,400 UP 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,950 DN 650
Shinsegae 248,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 318,500 UP 3,000
SGBC 74,500 DN 900
Hyosung 102,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 30,800 0
Meritz Financial 40,950 UP 350
GS Retail 30,850 DN 50
Ottogi 466,500 DN 1,500
MERITZ SECU 5,290 UP 30
HtlShilla 77,900 0
Hanmi Science 57,900 UP 3,000
SamsungElecMech 194,500 DN 2,000
Hanssem 98,000 UP 300
KSOE 93,000 DN 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,050 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 67,400 DN 2,000
MS IND 29,900 DN 700
IS DONGSEO 44,500 UP 800
