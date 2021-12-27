DongkukStlMill 16,050 0

TaihanElecWire 1,745 DN 5

SKNetworks 5,050 UP 10

Hyundai M&F INS 24,850 UP 100

Daesang 23,550 UP 100

BukwangPharm 13,400 UP 500

ILJIN MATERIALS 124,500 DN 2,000

Daewoong 31,600 UP 300

TaekwangInd 986,000 DN 8,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,890 0

BoryungPharm 14,850 UP 250

KAL 28,800 DN 400

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,290 UP 110

LG Corp. 82,600 UP 100

POSCO CHEMICAL 142,000 DN 2,000

NEXENTIRE 6,860 UP 150

CHONGKUNDANG 120,000 UP 4,000

KCC 315,000 UP 7,000

SKBP 97,100 DN 1,000

ORION Holdings 16,300 UP 50

LOTTE Fine Chem 76,400 UP 500

HYUNDAI STEEL 41,950 DN 650

Shinsegae 248,000 UP 1,000

Nongshim 318,500 UP 3,000

SGBC 74,500 DN 900

Hyosung 102,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE 30,800 0

Meritz Financial 40,950 UP 350

GS Retail 30,850 DN 50

Ottogi 466,500 DN 1,500

MERITZ SECU 5,290 UP 30

HtlShilla 77,900 0

Hanmi Science 57,900 UP 3,000

SamsungElecMech 194,500 DN 2,000

Hanssem 98,000 UP 300

KSOE 93,000 DN 700

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,050 UP 100

HyundaiMipoDock 67,400 DN 2,000

MS IND 29,900 DN 700

IS DONGSEO 44,500 UP 800

(MORE)