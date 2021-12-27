KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 87,400 DN 1,300
LG Innotek 356,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 229,500 UP 1,000
HMM 26,500 DN 1,150
HYUNDAI WIA 82,100 DN 1,100
SamsungHvyInd 5,510 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 186,000 UP 1,500
OCI 105,500 UP 500
Mobis 261,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,950 UP 200
LS ELECTRIC 56,000 0
S-1 75,600 UP 500
KorZinc 533,000 DN 2,000
ZINUS 75,100 DN 900
KEPCO 21,450 DN 50
SamsungSecu 49,650 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 10,750 0
Hanchem 299,000 DN 3,500
DWS 51,700 DN 700
SKTelecom 61,300 DN 400
SNT MOTIV 48,400 UP 1,050
HyundaiElev 41,400 0
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 160,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,750 0
KUMHOTIRE 4,620 UP 55
Hanon Systems 13,900 DN 100
SK 256,000 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 31,750 UP 550
Handsome 35,550 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 19,650 DN 500
COWAY 77,300 DN 100
DONGSUH 29,400 DN 650
SamsungEng 21,950 DN 650
SAMSUNG C&T 117,000 0
PanOcean 5,450 DN 90
SAMSUNG CARD 34,200 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 23,750 UP 150
KT 32,700 DN 50
NCsoft 657,000 UP 1,000
