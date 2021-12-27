Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:41 December 27, 2021

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL146500 DN1000
IBK 11,050 DN 100
LOTTE TOUR 17,350 DN 250
LG Uplus 14,050 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,900 UP 200
KT&G 84,200 0
DHICO 20,150 DN 100
Doosanfc 50,100 DN 900
LG Display 23,300 UP 150
Kakao 113,000 DN 1,500
Kangwonland 24,000 DN 100
NAVER 380,500 DN 3,500
KIWOOM 108,500 DN 1,000
DSME 22,750 DN 250
HDSINFRA 6,830 DN 160
DWEC 5,790 DN 80
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,850 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 394,000 UP 6,500
DongwonF&B 194,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 38,150 DN 100
LGH&H 1,132,000 UP 10,000
LGCHEM 627,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO E&C 83,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 65,300 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,500 DN 50
LGELECTRONICS 138,000 UP 1,500
Celltrion 204,000 UP 3,000
Huchems 24,000 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 146,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,700 UP 100
KIH 84,700 DN 200
GS 40,850 DN 300
CJ CGV 24,500 DN 100
LIG Nex1 66,100 UP 3,400
Fila Holdings 35,200 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,100 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,055 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 174,500 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 21,250 DN 250
(MORE)

