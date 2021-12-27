SK Innovation 224,000 UP 500

POONGSAN 31,450 0

KBFinancialGroup 56,700 DN 700

Hansae 21,600 DN 50

Youngone Corp 43,350 UP 50

CSWIND 65,500 UP 700

GKL 13,100 DN 100

KOLON IND 72,900 DN 100

HanmiPharm 293,500 UP 16,500

BNK Financial Group 8,800 DN 50

emart 152,000 UP 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY408 00 0

KOLMAR KOREA 41,100 DN 200

PIAM 52,400 DN 800

HANJINKAL 57,100 DN 300

DoubleUGames 57,700 DN 400

CUCKOO 19,350 0

COSMAX 88,900 DN 200

MANDO 62,700 UP 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 886,000 UP 1,000

Doosan Bobcat 40,500 UP 50

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,550 UP 500

Netmarble 121,500 UP 500

KRAFTON 450,500 DN 12,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S58000 DN100

ORION 104,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,900 UP 350

BGF Retail 145,500 DN 1,500

SKCHEM 153,500 UP 500

HDC-OP 23,500 0

HYOSUNG TNC 535,000 DN 12,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 634,000 DN 5,000

SKBS 223,500 DN 15,500

WooriFinancialGroup 13,150 DN 250

KakaoBank 59,300 DN 900

HYBE 341,000 UP 500

SK ie technology 160,000 DN 2,000

DL E&C 122,500 DN 1,500

kakaopay 168,500 DN 500

SKSQUARE 65,200 DN 600

