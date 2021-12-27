KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 224,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 31,450 0
KBFinancialGroup 56,700 DN 700
Hansae 21,600 DN 50
Youngone Corp 43,350 UP 50
CSWIND 65,500 UP 700
GKL 13,100 DN 100
KOLON IND 72,900 DN 100
HanmiPharm 293,500 UP 16,500
BNK Financial Group 8,800 DN 50
emart 152,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY408 00 0
KOLMAR KOREA 41,100 DN 200
PIAM 52,400 DN 800
HANJINKAL 57,100 DN 300
DoubleUGames 57,700 DN 400
CUCKOO 19,350 0
COSMAX 88,900 DN 200
MANDO 62,700 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 886,000 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,500 UP 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,550 UP 500
Netmarble 121,500 UP 500
KRAFTON 450,500 DN 12,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S58000 DN100
ORION 104,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,900 UP 350
BGF Retail 145,500 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 153,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 23,500 0
HYOSUNG TNC 535,000 DN 12,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 634,000 DN 5,000
SKBS 223,500 DN 15,500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,150 DN 250
KakaoBank 59,300 DN 900
HYBE 341,000 UP 500
SK ie technology 160,000 DN 2,000
DL E&C 122,500 DN 1,500
kakaopay 168,500 DN 500
SKSQUARE 65,200 DN 600
(END)
