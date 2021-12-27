Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to invest 642.4 bln won on nuclear safety R&D by 2029

All News 17:01 December 27, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday it will inject 642.4 billion won (US$541.1 million) on research and development (R&D) in strengthening safety of the country's nuclear reactors by 2029.

The budget is part of a five-year plan for 2022-2026 that is focused on reinforcing safety of the country's nuclear industry and to create new strategic business based on accumulated technology.

The plan was finalized at a government meeting presided over by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum earlier in the day.

The government also said it will separately spend 430 billion won on R&D of storing and disposing spent nuclear fuel by 2029 in an effort to decrease the environmental cost burdens of future generations.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#nuclear
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!