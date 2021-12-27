S. Korea to invest 642.4 bln won on nuclear safety R&D by 2029
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday it will inject 642.4 billion won (US$541.1 million) on research and development (R&D) in strengthening safety of the country's nuclear reactors by 2029.
The budget is part of a five-year plan for 2022-2026 that is focused on reinforcing safety of the country's nuclear industry and to create new strategic business based on accumulated technology.
The plan was finalized at a government meeting presided over by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum earlier in the day.
The government also said it will separately spend 430 billion won on R&D of storing and disposing spent nuclear fuel by 2029 in an effort to decrease the environmental cost burdens of future generations.
