Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
Moon asks chiefs of conglomerates to keep hiring youth
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in met with the chiefs of conglomerates on Monday and asked them to keep hiring youth amid the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moon made the remark during a luncheon for the executives of companies taking part in a government-led youth jobs project called "Youth Hope ON."
State intelligence agency on alert over fake US$50 note
SEOUL -- South Korea's state intelligence agency formally raised the alarm Monday about the possibility of counterfeit US$50 bills being distributed in the nation, especially before and during the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) made public a photo of a fake bill, similar to a so-called supernote in its highly deceptive characteristics, which it had acquired recently.
Lee asks Japan ambassador for meeting with PM Kishida
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung asked Tokyo's top envoy to Seoul on Monday to help arrange a meeting between him and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a campaign official said.
The Democratic Party nominee expressed the wish during a meeting with Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi at the party's headquarters, Kim Joon-hyung, a foreign policy adviser for Lee's campaign, told reporters after attending the meeting. The ambassador promised to convey the request, he said.
Employment rate of college, grad school graduates falls to record low last year
SEOUL -- The employment rate of students with bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees fell to a record low last year as the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to job markets, government statistics showed Monday.
Their employment rate stood at 65.1 percent last year, the lowest since the education ministry started compiling such data in 2011, according to its statistics.
(LEAD) S. Korea approves Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill
SEOUL -- South Korea's drug safety agency on Monday approved an emergency authorization of U.S. drug giant Pfizer Inc.'s oral drug to treat COVID-19, making it the first such pill to be used in the country.
Paxlovid is the antiviral pill for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in patients at increased risk of hospitalization or death, according to Pfizer and the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.
LPGA Player of the Year Ko Jin-young hungry for more glory
SEOUL -- After just four seasons on the LPGA Tour, South Korean star Ko Jin-young has already accomplished more than what most other golfers would love to achieve in their entire careers.
But Ko, 26, isn't yet satisfied.
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
(LEAD) Senior presidential aide resigns after son used dad's name on job applications
(LEAD) 'Snowdrop' under fire for distorting modern S. Korean history
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
(LEAD) Yoon's wife publicly apologizes over allegations of falsifying resumes
SM launches new female supergroup
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days; critical cases remain high
S. Korea's economy expected to rank 10th largest for 3 straight yrs in 2022: IMF
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position