S. Korea reports another suspected bird flu case
SEOUL, Dec. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday reported another suspected case of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a duck farm in a southwestern county, the agriculture ministry said.
The latest case was reported at the farm raising about 10,000 ducks in Busan, 280 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the ministry.
There is no poultry farm within one kilometer of the farm in question.
Health authorities have cordoned off the site and taken other precautionary measures to prevent the potential spread of the disease outside the farm, the authorities said.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is very contagious among birds and can cause severe illness and even death, especially in domestic poultry.
The country has been reporting a slew of bird flu cases since November this year.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
(LEAD) Senior presidential aide resigns after son used dad's name on job applications
-
(LEAD) 'Snowdrop' under fire for distorting modern S. Korean history
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Yoon's wife publicly apologizes over allegations of falsifying resumes
-
SM launches new female supergroup
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days; critical cases remain high
-
S. Korea's economy expected to rank 10th largest for 3 straight yrs in 2022: IMF
-
(LEAD) S. Korea approves Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill