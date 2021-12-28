Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:01 December 28, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- Utility bills to be raised shortly after presidential election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea secures 1 mln COVID-19 pills (Kookmin Daily)
-- COVID-19 pills to be brought into S. Korea in mid-Jan. (Donga llbo)
-- COVID-19 pills to be first given to high-risk group in mid-Jan. (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Electricity bills to be raised after presidential election next year (Segye Times)
-- Self-employed protest tough social distancing rules (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Next March to see rise in gas, electricity rates after presidential election (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- COVID-19 pills to be prescribed next year (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't declares property prices will be reduced ahead of presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Old stores on brink of closing after two-year coronavirus crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Supply of apartments in private sector likely to increase by 60 pct next year (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Covid treatments will be coming to Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea approves Pfizer oral drug (Korea Herald)
-- Will COVID pills help relieve wave of infections? (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!