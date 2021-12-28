Korean-language dailies

-- Utility bills to be raised shortly after presidential election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea secures 1 mln COVID-19 pills (Kookmin Daily)

-- COVID-19 pills to be brought into S. Korea in mid-Jan. (Donga llbo)

-- COVID-19 pills to be first given to high-risk group in mid-Jan. (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Electricity bills to be raised after presidential election next year (Segye Times)

-- Self-employed protest tough social distancing rules (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Next March to see rise in gas, electricity rates after presidential election (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- COVID-19 pills to be prescribed next year (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't declares property prices will be reduced ahead of presidential election (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Old stores on brink of closing after two-year coronavirus crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Supply of apartments in private sector likely to increase by 60 pct next year (Korea Economic Daily)

