Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 December 28, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-6 Cloudy 30
Incheon 04/-5 Cloudy 30
Suwon 04/-7 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 05/-5 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 06/-5 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 02/-11 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 08/-3 Sunny 0
Jeonju 07/-2 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 08/00 Cloudy 30
Jeju 10/05 Cloudy 30
Daegu 07/-3 Cloudy 30
Busan 09/00 Cloudy 20
(END)
