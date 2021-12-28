Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 28, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-6 Cloudy 30

Incheon 04/-5 Cloudy 30

Suwon 04/-7 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 05/-5 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 06/-5 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 02/-11 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 08/-3 Sunny 0

Jeonju 07/-2 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 08/00 Cloudy 30

Jeju 10/05 Cloudy 30

Daegu 07/-3 Cloudy 30

Busan 09/00 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!