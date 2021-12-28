'Spider-Man: No Way Home' becomes first pandemic-era movie to top 5 mln admissions in S. Korea

In 2019, five movies -- "Extreme Job," "Avengers: Endgame," "Frozen 2," "Aladdin" and "Parasite" -- surpassed the 10 million mark, a standard for a box-office success for commercial films in South Korea. But last year, the Korean historical drama "The Man Standing Next," which was released right before the COVID-19 outbreak and sold 4.75 million tickets, topped the yearly box-office chart.