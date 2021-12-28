S. Korea to cut tariff rates on 90 products in 2022
SEJONG, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will lower tariff rates on a total of 90 products next year to strengthen competitiveness of small businesses and stabilize prices of key materials, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
The number is higher than the 83 items subject to temporary tariff cuts under a tariff quota system this year, according to the ministry.
Those products include crude oil, liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, sugar, corn, chicken eggs and materials needed to produce batteries, the ministry said.
In particular, tariff rates on crude oil designed to make naphtha will be lowered from 3 percent to 0.5 percent.
Oil imports intended to produce LNG and LPG will see their tariff rates down from 3 percent to 2 percent.
The tariff quota system allows a government to import a certain amount of products at a reduced tariff rate. The tariff quota for those 90 items is set to take effect from Jan. 1-Dec. 31 next year.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils measures to prevent foreigners' illegal property transactions
-
2 men sentenced to 30 yrs in prison for abusing high school alumnus to death
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases drop below 4,000 for 1st time in nearly a month
-
(LEAD) S. Korea approves Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill
-
Navy to receive upgraded destroyer with stronger anti-sub capabilities
-
SM launches new female supergroup
-
S. Korea's military to deploy homegrown surveillance drones by 2031