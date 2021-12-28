Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Navy to receive upgraded destroyer with stronger anti-sub capabilities

All News 10:00 December 28, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Navy will receive an upgraded destroyer Tuesday, after nearly a year of refurbishment aimed at strengthening anti-submarine and other capabilities, the state arms procurement agency said.

The 3,200-ton KDX-I destroyer, Eulji Mundeok, was sent for the upgrade in January. It is now equipped with the latest towed array sonar system designed to reinforce anti-submarine capabilities, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said.

The destroyer is the third and last vessel to be returned to the Navy under a project launched in September 2016 to replace the aging combat systems of the armed service's flagships with the latest ones.

The first and second destroyers -- Yang Manchun and Gwanggaeto the Great -- were sent back to the Navy in September 2020 and October this year, respectively.

This photo, provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, shows a KDX-I destroyer. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

