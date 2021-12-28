Navy to receive upgraded destroyer with stronger anti-sub capabilities
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Navy will receive an upgraded destroyer Tuesday, after nearly a year of refurbishment aimed at strengthening anti-submarine and other capabilities, the state arms procurement agency said.
The 3,200-ton KDX-I destroyer, Eulji Mundeok, was sent for the upgrade in January. It is now equipped with the latest towed array sonar system designed to reinforce anti-submarine capabilities, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said.
The destroyer is the third and last vessel to be returned to the Navy under a project launched in September 2016 to replace the aging combat systems of the armed service's flagships with the latest ones.
The first and second destroyers -- Yang Manchun and Gwanggaeto the Great -- were sent back to the Navy in September 2020 and October this year, respectively.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils measures to prevent foreigners' illegal property transactions
-
2 men sentenced to 30 yrs in prison for abusing high school alumnus to death
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases drop below 4,000 for 1st time in nearly a month
-
(LEAD) S. Korea approves Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill
-
Navy to receive upgraded destroyer with stronger anti-sub capabilities
-
S. Korea's military to deploy homegrown surveillance drones by 2031
-
SM launches new female supergroup