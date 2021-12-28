Military reports 28 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:17 December 28, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 28 additional COVID-19 cases, including 27 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,181.
Of the new cases, 15 are from the Army, seven from the Navy, four from the Air Force and two from the Marine Corps, according to the defense ministry.
Currently, 268 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,385 are breakthrough cases.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils measures to prevent foreigners' illegal property transactions
-
2 men sentenced to 30 yrs in prison for abusing high school alumnus to death
Most Saved
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases drop below 4,000 for 1st time in nearly a month
-
(LEAD) S. Korea approves Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill
-
Navy to receive upgraded destroyer with stronger anti-sub capabilities
-
S. Korea's military to deploy homegrown surveillance drones by 2031
-
SM launches new female supergroup