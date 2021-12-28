Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 28 more COVID-19 cases

All News 10:17 December 28, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 28 additional COVID-19 cases, including 27 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,181.

Of the new cases, 15 are from the Army, seven from the Navy, four from the Air Force and two from the Marine Corps, according to the defense ministry.

Currently, 268 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,385 are breakthrough cases.

This file photo taken on Nov. 1, 2021, shows soldiers heading to Seoul Station in Seoul. (Yonhap)

