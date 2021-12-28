FC Seoul part ways with veteran forward Park Chu-young
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- FC Seoul announced Tuesday they will part ways with their franchise star Park Chu-young, who recently turned down a coaching job with the club in hopes of continuing his playing career.
In a press release, FC Seoul called their decision "a pause" in their partnership with Park, whose contract expired at the end of the 2021 season.
The 36-year-old made his K League debut with FC Seoul in 2005 and spent four seasons in the capital city before moving to Europe. After stints in France, England and Spain, Park rejoined FC Seoul in 2015 and has been with the team ever since.
Park has netted 90 goals in 314 matches with FC Seoul and memorably lifted the club to the league title in 2016 by scoring the winning goal against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in the season finale.
Park himself had announced his departure on Dec. 15 on his Instagram, revealing that he had rejected an offer to coach FC Seoul's youth club, and he would have to find a new team to play for.
FC Seoul thanked Park for his services for over a decade and said they fully respect and support his decision.
Park made a sensational professional debut in 2005, scoring 12 goals to rank second overall in the league and become the first unanimous winner of the Rookie of the Year award.
Park represented South Korea at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups, and netted 24 goals in 68 international matches.
He didn't score in 17 appearances this year.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
