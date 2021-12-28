Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks turn tad higher late Tuesday morning

December 28, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned slightly higher late Tuesday morning, paring earlier losses.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 1.56 points, or 0.05 percent, to 3,001.11 as of 11:20 a.m.

The KOSPI started weak despite the overnight advance on Wall Street. U.S. shares advanced on optimism that the global economy can ride out the COVID-19 pandemic and tightening its monetary policy.

In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics inched down 0.25 percent, with chipmaker SK hynix losing 0.79 percent.

Meanwhile, No. 1 portal operator Naver went up 0.26 percent and drug giant Samsung Biologics added 0.11 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,186.5 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.3 won from the previous session's close.

