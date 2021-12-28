Today in Korean history
Dec. 29
1967 -- Mount Jiri is designated as South Korea's first national park.
1980 -- South Korea and Libya establish ambassador-level relations.
1991 -- The Dongyang Daily News, a daily in South Korea's North Chungcheong Province, is founded.
2007 -- South and North Korea agree to conduct a field study on establishing a joint economic district in the North's port city of Haeju.
2010 -- The chief of Shinhan Bank, South Korea's second-largest lender, offers to resign after state prosecutors indict him on charges of embezzling company funds.
2011 -- North Korean officials pledge allegiance to their new leader Kim Jong-un as they formally announce the opening of his era in a solemn memorial service for Kim's late father, Kim Jong-il.
2011 -- The National Assembly approves a bill that protects North Korean residents' rights to inherit assets from family members living in South Korea but also strictly limits the transfer of those assets out of the South.
2020 -- Public notices to Japanese shipbuilder Mitsubishi Heavy Industries by the Daejeon District Court take effect, moving a legal process forward to sell off the company's assets in South Korea in a bid to compensate five victims of Japan's wartime forced labor.
