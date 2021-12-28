Go to Contents Go to Navigation

'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season

All News 14:28 December 28, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- The global TV sensation "Squid Game" will likely return not only with season 2 but also with season 3, its creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said Tuesday.

"I'm in talks with Netflix over season 2 as well as season 3," Hwang said in an online interview with Korean broadcaster KBS. "We will come to a conclusion any time soon."

It is the first time that the director-writer has hinted at the possibility of a third season of the biggest Netflix original series after he confirmed a plan to produce another season in a media interview last month.

He said the next season will feature the story of Gi-hun, the final winner of the deadly contest of heavily debt-ridden people to win 45.6 billion won (US$38.9 million) in prize money.

Since its official release on Sept. 17, "Squid Game" has swept Netflix's top popular charts across the world, reaching the No. 1 spots in more than 90 countries where the streaming service is available.

It also became the most-watched Netflix content of all time, with a total of 1.65 billion hours of streaming in the first four weeks of release.

The record-breaking run has helped the Korean language show earn a number of awards and nominations in prestigious awards shows in the United States, including the Gotham Awards and the Golden Globes.

In this AP photo taken on Nov. 29, 2021, South Korean director-writer Hwang Dong-hyuk of "Squid Game" attends the Gotham Awards in New York. (Yonhap)

