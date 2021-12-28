3 migrant workers dead in car crash on icy road: police
ASAN, South Korea, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- A vehicle skidded on an icy road in central South Korea and struck and killed three migrant workers who were out on the road to take care of an earlier accident, police said Tuesday.
The mishap happened in the city of Asan, about 85 kilometers south of Seoul, on Monday evening when four people -- two Russians, one Uzbek and one Kazakh -- were helping out the Filipino driver of a 1-ton freight truck stranded on the slippery road.
The four had got out of their Sorento SUV on the way home to help the truck driver they did not know.
All five people were then struck by another vehicle that skidded on the icy road.
The truck driver died at the scene, and the four SUV passengers were sent to a hospital with injuries, but two of them died. The other two were being treated at the hospital, police said.
