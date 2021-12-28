KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hanmi Science 58,000 UP 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,000 DN 50
HtlShilla 78,200 UP 300
GS Retail 31,550 UP 700
Hanssem 95,100 DN 2,900
MERITZ SECU 5,370 UP 80
SamsungElecMech 194,000 DN 500
Ottogi 470,000 UP 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,150 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 222,000 UP 3,500
Kogas 39,600 UP 1,600
KSOE 93,500 UP 500
LG Corp. 83,700 UP 1,100
POSCO CHEMICAL 142,000 0
Daewoong 31,800 UP 200
BukwangPharm 13,250 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 130,000 UP 5,500
TaekwangInd 993,000 UP 7,000
KAL 29,000 UP 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,240 DN 50
SSANGYONGCNE 7,890 0
GCH Corp 27,500 0
Hyosung 104,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE 31,100 UP 300
Nongshim 320,000 UP 1,500
Shinsegae 250,000 UP 2,000
SGBC 76,200 UP 1,700
BoryungPharm 14,650 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 78,400 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,000 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 6,910 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 121,000 UP 1,000
KCC 315,000 0
SKBP 96,200 DN 900
AmoreG 45,950 UP 350
HyundaiMtr 214,000 UP 500
LotteChilsung 136,500 UP 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,910 UP 60
SKC 174,500 UP 7,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,860 UP 100
(MORE)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils measures to prevent foreigners' illegal property transactions
-
Man gets 30-year sentence for raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases drop below 4,000 for 1st time in nearly a month
-
Navy to receive upgraded destroyer with stronger anti-sub capabilities
-
S. Korea's military to deploy homegrown surveillance drones by 2031
-
(LEAD) S. Korea approves Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases below 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days; critical cases remain high