POSCO 283,500 UP 2,000

DB INSURANCE 59,100 UP 600

SLCORP 32,150 UP 600

Yuhan 67,500 UP 200

SamsungElec 80,300 UP 100

NHIS 13,600 UP 200

DongwonInd 234,000 UP 1,000

SK Discovery 47,600 UP 200

LS 55,000 UP 800

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES92700 0

GC Corp 222,000 0

GS E&C 41,350 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 651,000 UP 7,000

KPIC 191,500 DN 2,000

IS DONGSEO 44,100 DN 400

S-Oil 89,200 UP 1,800

LG Innotek 359,500 UP 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 229,000 DN 500

HMM 25,500 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI WIA 81,100 DN 1,000

OCI 104,500 DN 1,000

KumhoPetrochem 185,000 DN 1,000

MS IND 29,400 DN 500

ZINUS 78,900 UP 3,800

KorZinc 532,000 DN 1,000

Mobis 265,500 UP 4,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,000 UP 50

S-1 76,600 UP 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,580 UP 70

HyundaiMipoDock 66,900 DN 500

LS ELECTRIC 57,000 UP 1,000

Hanwha 32,200 UP 350

DB HiTek 71,500 UP 1,500

CJ 86,700 UP 1,400

LX INT 27,600 UP 750

DongkukStlMill 15,950 DN 100

TaihanElecWire 1,760 UP 15

Hyundai M&F INS 24,900 UP 50

Daesang 23,900 UP 350

SKNetworks 5,080 UP 30

(MORE)