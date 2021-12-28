KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
POSCO 283,500 UP 2,000
DB INSURANCE 59,100 UP 600
SLCORP 32,150 UP 600
Yuhan 67,500 UP 200
SamsungElec 80,300 UP 100
NHIS 13,600 UP 200
DongwonInd 234,000 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 47,600 UP 200
LS 55,000 UP 800
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES92700 0
GC Corp 222,000 0
GS E&C 41,350 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 651,000 UP 7,000
KPIC 191,500 DN 2,000
IS DONGSEO 44,100 DN 400
S-Oil 89,200 UP 1,800
LG Innotek 359,500 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 229,000 DN 500
HMM 25,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 81,100 DN 1,000
OCI 104,500 DN 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 185,000 DN 1,000
MS IND 29,400 DN 500
ZINUS 78,900 UP 3,800
KorZinc 532,000 DN 1,000
Mobis 265,500 UP 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,000 UP 50
S-1 76,600 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,580 UP 70
HyundaiMipoDock 66,900 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 57,000 UP 1,000
Hanwha 32,200 UP 350
DB HiTek 71,500 UP 1,500
CJ 86,700 UP 1,400
LX INT 27,600 UP 750
DongkukStlMill 15,950 DN 100
TaihanElecWire 1,760 UP 15
Hyundai M&F INS 24,900 UP 50
Daesang 23,900 UP 350
SKNetworks 5,080 UP 30
