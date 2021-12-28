KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ORION Holdings 16,250 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 101,500 UP 2,400
ShinhanGroup 38,150 UP 250
HITEJINRO 30,850 UP 300
CJ LOGISTICS 125,000 DN 4,000
DOOSAN 119,500 UP 3,500
DL 63,000 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,250 UP 250
KIA CORP. 84,500 DN 300
SK hynix 127,500 UP 1,500
Youngpoong 677,000 UP 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,950 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,850 UP 300
HYBE 358,000 UP 17,000
KEPCO 22,500 UP 1,050
SamsungSecu 49,700 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 10,700 DN 50
DWS 51,900 UP 200
SKTelecom 61,300 0
SNT MOTIV 49,200 UP 800
HyundaiElev 41,800 UP 400
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,000 UP 1,000
Hanchem 305,000 UP 6,000
SAMSUNG SDS 161,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,850 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,560 DN 60
Hanon Systems 14,000 UP 100
SK 255,500 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 32,300 UP 550
Handsome 36,100 UP 550
Asiana Airlines 19,550 DN 100
COWAY 78,100 UP 800
DONGSUH 30,350 UP 950
SamsungEng 21,900 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 118,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,420 DN 30
CheilWorldwide 24,150 UP 400
SAMSUNG CARD 34,350 UP 150
KT 32,850 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL148500 UP2000
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils measures to prevent foreigners' illegal property transactions
Man gets 30-year sentence for raping, killing 20-month-old baby
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases drop below 4,000 for 1st time in nearly a month
Navy to receive upgraded destroyer with stronger anti-sub capabilities
S. Korea's military to deploy homegrown surveillance drones by 2031
(LEAD) S. Korea approves Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases below 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days; critical cases remain high