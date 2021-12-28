POONGSAN 31,600 UP 150

KBFinancialGroup 56,800 UP 100

Hansae 21,950 UP 350

HANWHA LIFE 3,070 UP 15

Youngone Corp 44,200 UP 850

CSWIND 63,600 DN 1,900

GKL 13,250 UP 150

KOLON IND 70,100 DN 2,800

HanmiPharm 288,500 DN 5,000

Meritz Financial 42,000 UP 1,050

BNK Financial Group 8,940 UP 140

emart 152,000 0

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY414 50 UP650

KOLMAR KOREA 41,550 UP 450

PIAM 53,300 UP 900

HANJINKAL 61,500 UP 4,400

DoubleUGames 57,500 DN 200

CUCKOO 19,550 UP 200

COSMAX 89,000 UP 100

MANDO 63,100 UP 400

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 891,000 UP 5,000

Doosan Bobcat 41,450 UP 950

H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,950 UP 400

Netmarble 121,000 DN 500

KRAFTON 462,000 UP 11,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57900 DN100

ORION 105,500 UP 1,500

HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,650 DN 250

BGF Retail 150,000 UP 4,500

SKCHEM 155,500 UP 2,000

HDC-OP 23,650 UP 150

HYOSUNG TNC 543,000 UP 8,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 590,000 DN 44,000

SKBS 221,500 DN 2,000

WooriFinancialGroup 13,150 0

KakaoBank 60,300 UP 1,000

SK ie technology 166,000 UP 6,000

DL E&C 122,500 0

kakaopay 181,500 UP 13,000

SKSQUARE 64,800 DN 400

