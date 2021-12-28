KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 31,600 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 56,800 UP 100
Hansae 21,950 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,070 UP 15
Youngone Corp 44,200 UP 850
CSWIND 63,600 DN 1,900
GKL 13,250 UP 150
KOLON IND 70,100 DN 2,800
HanmiPharm 288,500 DN 5,000
Meritz Financial 42,000 UP 1,050
BNK Financial Group 8,940 UP 140
emart 152,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY414 50 UP650
KOLMAR KOREA 41,550 UP 450
PIAM 53,300 UP 900
HANJINKAL 61,500 UP 4,400
DoubleUGames 57,500 DN 200
CUCKOO 19,550 UP 200
COSMAX 89,000 UP 100
MANDO 63,100 UP 400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 891,000 UP 5,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,450 UP 950
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,950 UP 400
Netmarble 121,000 DN 500
KRAFTON 462,000 UP 11,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57900 DN100
ORION 105,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,650 DN 250
BGF Retail 150,000 UP 4,500
SKCHEM 155,500 UP 2,000
HDC-OP 23,650 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 543,000 UP 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 590,000 DN 44,000
SKBS 221,500 DN 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,150 0
KakaoBank 60,300 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 166,000 UP 6,000
DL E&C 122,500 0
kakaopay 181,500 UP 13,000
SKSQUARE 64,800 DN 400
(END)
