KOICA offers US$24 mln in overseas COVID-19 response aid in 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's overseas aid agency said Tuesday it has provided US$24 million worth of support to help eight developing countries fight the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

The support measures were meant to help the countries diagnose, treat and prevent COVID-19, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) said in a press release.

The beneficiaries of the support program were Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Colombia, Ethiopia, Vietnam, the Philippines, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Jamaica.

Under the program, KOICA also offered medical supplies to a COVID-19 diagnosis center that it built last year in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo's capital, and established a hospital ward dedicated to responding to the virus in Bogota, Colombia.

In addition, the agency unveiled a plan to establish 25 vaccination centers in African countries next year.

This undated photo, provided by the Korea International Cooperation Agency on Dec. 28, 2021, shows students at a school in Indonesia wearing masks and face shields supplied by the agency. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

