Lee expresses opposition to pardoning ex-President Lee
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jae-myung, the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party, on Tuesday expressed opposition to granting a pardon to former President Lee Myung-bak, saying it could hamper national unity in the long term.
After the government decided to pardon former President Park Geun-hye last week, some conservative supporters have been demanding that Lee, currently serving a 17-year prison term over embezzlement and bribery charges, should also be released.
"We first need to think about whether it helps the national unity and whether we have seen enough result of retribution," the former Gyeonggi governor said of Lee Myung-bak's pardon during a debate hosted by the Korean Local Journalists Club in Seoul. "We also have to consider whether we have achieved the criminal punishment's goal of preventing crimes."
The reaction differs sharply from when the government decided to pardon Park. At the time, Lee said he respects the decision, though he demanded a sincere apology from Park.
"I do want to try things like politics of integration that do not divide friends and foes as well as forming a pragmatic cabinet," he said. "But I do not think there is unity when you condone, overlook and get over problems like nothing has happened."
Asked whether he would consider a coalition with the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) if he wins the March 9 election, Lee said he wants to do it if the PPP does not oppose it.
"Although there seems to be very little possibility, it looks right," he said. "In fact, I heard that the current government also wanted to use people from the opposition bloc but was rejected."
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
(LEAD) S. Korea unveils measures to prevent foreigners' illegal property transactions
-
Man gets 30-year sentence for raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea grants special pardon to ex-President Park Geun-hye
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases drop below 4,000 for 1st time in nearly a month
-
Navy to receive upgraded destroyer with stronger anti-sub capabilities
-
S. Korea's military to deploy homegrown surveillance drones by 2031
-
(LEAD) S. Korea approves Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases below 5,000 for 1st time in 20 days; critical cases remain high