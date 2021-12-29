Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- No progress on launching special probe into Daejang-dong scandal, parties using it for political interests (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon gov't praises itself for 4 1/2 years of achievements (Kookmin Daily)
-- Japan pushing to list mine linked to wartime forced labor as UNESCO World Heritage site, S. Korea urges retraction (Donga llbo)
-- Debt of small businesses soared to 50 tln won last year, while gov't gave 8 tln won in subsidies (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Little progress on probes into presidential candidates Lee, Yoon; experts call for swift conclusion (Segye Times)
-- Justice minister gives guidelines on probe into Yoon's wife (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. eases quarantine measures for COVID-19 patients, France enforces distance working (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon says Lee's suggestion for discussions 'political offence by criminal' (Hankyoreh)
-- Small merchants take out 300 trillion won of loans to overcome COVID-19 difficulties (Hankook libo)
-- 'S&P 500 surges 30 pct this year but to stop short of rising 3 pct next year' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Retail investors sell 3 trillion won to avoid transfer tax (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Samsung-Hyundai Motor deal is rumored (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 870,000 small business owners surrender amid COVID-19 pandemic (Korea Herald)
-- Anti-corruption agency accused of using 'Big Brother' tactics (Korea Times)
