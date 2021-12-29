(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Dec. 29)

As for the issue of job creation, the administration has made much of the public sector rather than the private one. Moon promised to increase government employees by 170,000 and has held fast to the pledge despite concerns about a bloated government sector. Just two days after being inaugurated as president, he visited Incheon International Airport Corp. and ordered it to hire all of the thousands of irregular workers belonging to its outsourced firms directly as its regular staff. It poured 120 trillion won ($101 billion) for five years to create 4.5 million tax-paid jobs but most of them were part-time and short-term. Rather, about 2 million full-time jobs vanished, manufacturing employment shrank and youth unemployment shot up.