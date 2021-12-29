(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 29)

What Abrams said should not be used to start a dispute over the security alliance between Seoul and Washington. Both sides need to strengthen their joint wartime operational plans to better cope with the growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, as finally agreed upon at the latest SCM meeting. They also must make sincere efforts to implement the OPCON transfer plan, to which the allies agreed in 2014. Now it appears to be impossible for President Moon to keep his promise to complete the plan before his term ends in May 2022, due to a lack of adequate assessment on the conditions-based transfer amid the protracted COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the U.S should not try to undo the plan.