Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 December 29, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/00 Sleet 30
Incheon 06/02 Sleet 30
Suwon 07/-2 Sleet 30
Cheongju 07/00 Sleet 60
Daejeon 08/01 Sleet 60
Chuncheon 05/-4 Sleet 60
Gangneung 09/02 Sunny 20
Jeonju 08/02 Sleet 30
Gwangju 09/01 Cloudy 30
Jeju 12/07 Cloudy 30
Daegu 09/-1 Cloudy 30
Busan 11/03 Cloudy 10
(END)
