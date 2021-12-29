Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 29, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/00 Sleet 30

Incheon 06/02 Sleet 30

Suwon 07/-2 Sleet 30

Cheongju 07/00 Sleet 60

Daejeon 08/01 Sleet 60

Chuncheon 05/-4 Sleet 60

Gangneung 09/02 Sunny 20

Jeonju 08/02 Sleet 30

Gwangju 09/01 Cloudy 30

Jeju 12/07 Cloudy 30

Daegu 09/-1 Cloudy 30

Busan 11/03 Cloudy 10

(END)

