Seoul shares open lower on ex-dividend date
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened lower Wednesday as institutional and foreign investors dumped shares on the ex-dividend date.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 17.81 points, or 0.59 percent, to 3,002.43 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, Wall Street showed mixed results amid persistent concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.26 percent to 36,398.21, but the tech-focused Nasdaq composite index fell 0.56 percent to 15,781.72.
In Seoul, financials and steel stocks led the overall decline.
Kakao Bank went down 0.66 percent, and Kakao Pay fell 0.83 percent. KB Financial Group also sank 3.17 percent.
Steelmaker POSCO dived 2.82 percent, and tech giant Samsung Electronics decreased 0.5 percent.
But bio firms were in positive terrain, with Samsung Biologics advancing 1.12 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,187.30 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.70 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Man gets 30-year sentence for raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 case spike to over 7,000, critical cases at fresh high
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
Navy to receive upgraded destroyer with stronger anti-sub capabilities
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases drop below 4,000 for 1st time in nearly a month
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe