Today in Korean history
Dec. 30
1970 -- Korea Telecom launches direct distance dialing nationwide, enabling customers to make long-distance calls without the assistance of an operator.
1990 -- Former President Chun Doo-hwan returns to his home in Seoul from Baekdam Temple in Gangwon Province, where he and his wife, Lee Soon-ja, confined themselves from November 1988 through December 1990 to escape public criticism of his involvement in the 1980 Gwangju massacre and irregularities during his term. Chun served as president until February 1988 after rising to power in 1980 through a 1979 coup.
1994 -- Bobby Hall, a South Korea-based U.S. Air Force pilot, returns to Seoul via the truce village of Panmunjom after making a forced landing in North Korea and being detained for 13 days.
1998 -- The National Assembly passes a bill calling for the lowering of the retirement age for teachers to 62 from 65.
2002 -- The government designates the inner port of Incheon as a duty-free area.
2005 -- The National Assembly approves the government's plan to reduce the number of South Korea's 3,200 troops in Iraq by one-third but extend their deployment until the end of the following year.
2011 -- Kim Geun-tae, a former leading South Korean democracy activist and prominent liberal politician, dies from a brain disease. He was 64. Under the dictatorships of the 1970s and 1980s, Kim was repeatedly jailed and tortured for his opposition against the regimes in support of democracy and labor rights.
2016 -- A civic group installs a statue of a girl symbolizing the victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery in front of the Japanese Consulate in South Korea's largest port city of Busan.
2018 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sends a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in to call for continued efforts to build peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 case spike to over 7,000, critical cases at fresh high
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
Navy to receive upgraded destroyer with stronger anti-sub capabilities