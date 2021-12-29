Military reports 27 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:33 December 29, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 27 additional COVID-19 cases, with all of them being breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,207.
Of the new cases, 13 are from the Army, seven from the Air Force, four from the Navy and three from units under direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 257 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,411 are breakthrough cases.
