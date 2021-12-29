(LEAD) Military confirms first omicron infections among troops
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details of omicron infections; CHANGES headline, lead)
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday confirmed the first cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant among its personnel, raising concerns over the potential spread of the more transmissible strain at barracks.
An officer of a direct unit under the defense ministry, and two conscripts serving at Osan Air Base, south of Seoul, tested positive for the omicron strain, according to military officials.
All confirmed cases were breakthrough infections, although they have mild symptoms, they noted.
Concerns are rising over possible cluster infections among personnel as the military is waiting for the test results of two more troops at the Osan base.
South Korea launched the booster program for its troops earlier this month amid growing fears of the omicron variant and breakthrough infections, aiming to administer additional jabs to around 400,000 people by mid-January.
The military added 27 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with all of them being breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,207.
Of the new cases, 13 are from the Army, seven from the Air Force, four from the Navy and three from units under the direct control of the ministry. Currently, 257 military personnel are under treatment.
Of the total military caseload, 1,411 are breakthrough cases.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
