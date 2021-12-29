S. Korea, U.S. have effectively agreed on draft text of end-of-war declaration: FM Chung
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States have "effectively" agreed on the draft text of the proposed declaration of a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, Seoul's top diplomat said Wednesday amid their continued push to resume dialogue with North Korea.
Chung Eui-yong made the remarks during a press conference, noting he and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the progress in the allies' consultations over the declaration when they met on the margins of a Group of Seven session in Liverpool, Britain, earlier this month.
"South Korea and the U.S. have already agreed on the importance of the end-of-war declaration, and the two sides have effectively reached an agreement on its draft text," Chung said.
The minister added, "We are considering various ways on how to advance discussions with North Korea."
