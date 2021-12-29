(LEAD) Son Heung-min named S. Korea's top male footballer for record 6th year

Thanks to Son's heroics, South Korea are well on their way to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. With four matches to go in Asia's final qualifying round, South Korea are in second place in Group A with 14 points, two back of Iran. The top two nations from each of the two groups will grab automatic spots in Qatar, while the third-place teams will meet in a playoff. South Korea can clinch their place as early as next month.