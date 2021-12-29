Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases bounced back to above 5,000 for the first time in three days Wednesday and the number of critically ill patients surged to a record high.
The country added 5,409 new COVID-19 infections, including 5,283 local infections, raising the total caseload to 620,938, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. have effectively agreed on draft text of end-of-war declaration: FM Chung
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States have "effectively" agreed on the draft text of the proposed declaration of a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, Seoul's top diplomat said Wednesday amid their continued push to resume dialogue with North Korea.
Chung Eui-yong made the remarks during a press conference, noting he and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed the progress in the allies' consultations over the declaration when they met on the margins of a Group of Seven session in Liverpool, Britain, earlier this month.
Loose anchor for helium tank blamed for Nuri rocket failure: science ministry
SEOUL -- The loosening of a device to anchor a helium tank of the Nuri space rocket was found to have caused the early shutdown of the rocket's third-stage engine, leading to a mission failure, the science ministry said Wednesday.
In October, South Korea launched the country's first homegrown space rocket, also called the KSLV-II.
S. Korea's childbirths hit record low in Oct.
SEOUL -- The number of babies born in South Korea sank to a record low in October, data showed Wednesday, highlighting the country's bleak demographic situation with the chronically low birth rate.
A total of 20,736 babies were born in the country in October, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
(2nd LD) CIO checked phone logs of 70 opposition lawmakers: PPP
SEOUL -- The state anti-corruption investigation office has checked the phone logs of 70 lawmakers of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), the party said Wednesday, accusing the powerful investigative agency of illegal surveillance.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has come under fire following revelations that it obtained the phone records of journalists, politicians and their family members in an alleged attempt to identify the source of leaks to the media.
Moon's 5-year presidency gets approval rating of 42.1 pct
SEOUL -- About 42 percent of South Koreans think that President Moon Jae-in did a good job in handling state affairs over the past five years, an approval rating slighly higher than the vote he received in the 2017 presidential election, a poll showed Wednesday.
Moon, who was elected president with 41.1 percent of the vote, has enjoyed relatively high approval ratings through his term so far, compared with his predecessors. His single-five year term ends in May after the March 9 presidential election.
LG Chem to invest 475 bln won for cathode materials plant in S. Korea
SEOUL -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's leading electric vehicle battery maker, will invest 475.4 billion won (US$400 million) in cathode materials plant, the trade ministry said Wednesday.
LG Chem will set up LG Battery Core Material to produce 60,000 tons a year of cathode materials and create 187 jobs for three years, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement.
(2nd LD) N.K. leader orders 'important revolutionary measures' for rural development
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over the second-day session of a key party plenary to discuss rural development measures, Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday amid its fraught efforts to tackle food shortages and other economic woes.
During the meeting held Tuesday, Kim "set forth medium- and long-term development strategies and major tasks for attaining the grand goal of rural development in line with the realistic conditions and the requirement of the times," according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
U.S. hopes N. Korea will respond positively to outreach for dialogue: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States continues to hope that North Korea will respond positively to its outreach for dialogue, a state department spokesperson said Tuesday.
Ned Price also reiterated that the U.S. remains ready and willing to meet with North Korea without any preconditions.
