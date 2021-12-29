Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
------------------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea conducted Dokdo defense drills last week: sources
SEOUL -- South Korea conducted regular military drills to strengthen the defense of its easternmost islets of Dokdo last week, multiple sources said Wednesday, amid lingering tensions caused by Japan's persistent claims to the East Sea outcroppings.
The country's military staged the drills to ensure their readiness to fend off potential foreign infiltrations to the rocky outcroppings, the source said without elaborating on the exact date and the size of the participating troops.
------------------------------
Seoul's top diplomat notes 'original sin' over wartime sexual slavery
SEOUL -- South Korea's top diplomat called on Japan on Wednesday to show flexibility for progress in joint efforts to address the issue of Tokyo's wartime sexual slavery, raising a fundamental question of where the "original sin" lies.
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong made the appeal during a year-end press conference, amid the absence of visible progress in their efforts to address the issue involving former sex slaves, euphemistically called comfort women.
------------------------------
Ruling party, gov't agree on need to extend virus curbs
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party and the government agreed Wednesday on the need to extend the current virus curbs and allocate funds for the purchase of a fourth shot of vaccines, a DP spokesperson said.
The two sides reached the consensus during a meeting on the COVID-19 response, noting that key indicators, such as the operation of ICUs and the numbers of critically ill COVID-19 patients and deaths, have yet to improve, Rep. Shin Hyun-young said in a press briefing.
------------------------------
(LEAD) Military confirms first omicron infections among troops
SEOUL -- South Korea's military on Wednesday confirmed the first cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant among its personnel, raising concerns over the potential spread of the more transmissible strain at barracks.
An officer of a direct unit under the defense ministry, and two conscripts serving at Osan Air Base, south of Seoul, tested positive for the omicron strain, according to military officials.
------------------------------
Family of official killed by N. Korea steps up legal battle for info disclosure
SEOUL -- The family of a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea's military near the western sea border last year applied for an injunction Wednesday to stop the presidential office's information on the official's death from being designated as access-restricted presidential records.
In September last year, North Korea fatally shot the 47-year-old fisheries official, who was adrift on its side of the Yellow Sea, and burned his body, according to the South Korean military. The Coast Guard announced the official appeared to be trying to defect to the North, though the announcement was flatly denied by his bereaved family.
------------------------------
(3rd LD) CIO checked phone logs of Yoon and his wife: PPP
SEOUL -- The state anti-corruption investigation office has checked the phone logs of main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife, a campaign official said Wednesday, accusing the powerful agency of a widespread illegal surveillance campaign.
The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) has come under fire following revelations that it obtained the phone records of journalists, politicians and their family members in an alleged attempt to identify the source of leaks to the media.
------------------------------
Yoon pledges to export 10 nuclear power plants by 2030 if elected
ULJIN, South Korea -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday that he will export 10 nuclear power plants by 2030 if elected, as he continues to slam the Moon Jae-in administration's nuclear phase-out policy.
Yoon also vowed to resume construction of two nuclear reactors -- Shin-Hanul No. 3 and No. 4. Construction work for the two reactors has been suspended since 2017 under the nuclear phase-out policy.
------------------------------
Lee aims to significantly improve quality of life
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung unveiled a set of campaign pledges on welfare on Wednesday, promising to improve the quality of life for South Koreans to the 15th best among the member nations of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
Under the pledges, the Democratic Party nominee said he will increase the coverage age of child allowance to 15 and reinforce sickness benefits, while expanding benefits of the national pension fund.
------------------------------
(END)
