KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 29 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyosung 96,900 DN 7,100
LOTTE 30,250 DN 850
POSCO CHEMICAL 142,500 UP 500
BoryungPharm 14,750 UP 100
GCH Corp 27,400 DN 100
Shinsegae 255,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,200 DN 800
SGBC 77,500 UP 1,300
Nongshim 321,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 76,500 DN 1,900
HyundaiMtr 212,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 45,300 DN 650
LotteChilsung 135,000 DN 1,500
SamsungF&MIns 205,500 DN 16,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,350 UP 200
Kogas 38,650 DN 950
Hanwha 31,800 DN 400
DB HiTek 73,100 UP 1,600
CJ 84,500 DN 2,200
LX INT 26,450 DN 1,150
HyundaiEng&Const 44,900 DN 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,700 DN 150
Daewoong 31,850 UP 50
SSANGYONGCNE 7,720 DN 170
KAL 29,950 UP 950
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,340 UP 100
LG Corp. 81,800 DN 1,900
DongkukStlMill 16,150 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 1,840 UP 80
Hyundai M&F INS 23,400 DN 1,500
ORION Holdings 16,000 DN 250
Daesang 23,350 DN 550
SKNetworks 5,030 DN 50
NEXENTIRE 6,890 DN 20
CHONGKUNDANG 113,000 DN 2,500
KCC 311,000 DN 4,000
SKBP 97,800 UP 1,600
BukwangPharm 13,200 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 133,500 UP 3,500
DB INSURANCE 54,000 DN 5,100
