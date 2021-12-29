KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SLCORP 32,000 DN 150
Yuhan 63,000 DN 1,600
SamsungElec 78,800 DN 1,500
NHIS 12,650 DN 950
DongwonInd 229,500 DN 4,500
SK Discovery 46,850 DN 750
LS 53,900 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES93700 UP1000
GC Corp 224,500 UP 2,500
GS E&C 40,500 DN 850
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,700 DN 160
POSCO 279,000 DN 4,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 663,000 UP 12,000
KPIC 189,000 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,700 DN 210
SKC 173,000 DN 1,500
DOOSAN 117,000 DN 2,500
DL 61,600 DN 1,400
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,900 DN 350
KIA CORP. 83,400 DN 1,100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 99,500 DN 2,000
ShinhanGroup 37,200 DN 950
HITEJINRO 30,500 DN 350
SK hynix 127,000 DN 500
Youngpoong 662,000 DN 15,000
CJ LOGISTICS 126,500 UP 1,500
TaekwangInd 1,074,000 UP 81,000
GS Retail 30,800 DN 750
Ottogi 463,000 DN 7,000
MERITZ SECU 5,170 DN 200
HtlShilla 78,300 UP 100
Hanmi Science 55,000 DN 1,900
SamsungElecMech 197,000 UP 3,000
Hanssem 96,000 UP 900
KSOE 95,800 UP 2,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,200 UP 200
SamsungHvyInd 5,710 UP 130
MS IND 29,850 UP 450
HyundaiMipoDock 69,800 UP 2,900
IS DONGSEO 44,700 UP 600
