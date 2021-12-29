KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 87,800 DN 1,400
LG Innotek 368,000 UP 8,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 222,500 DN 6,500
HMM 27,600 UP 2,100
HYUNDAI WIA 80,900 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 172,500 DN 12,500
OCI 105,000 UP 500
Mobis 261,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,250 UP 1,250
LS ELECTRIC 56,000 DN 1,000
S-1 74,000 DN 2,600
KorZinc 523,000 DN 9,000
ZINUS 77,200 DN 1,700
Hanchem 306,500 UP 1,500
DWS 51,000 DN 900
KEPCO 22,100 DN 400
SamsungSecu 45,550 DN 4,150
KG DONGBU STL 10,700 0
SKTelecom 58,300 DN 3,000
SNT MOTIV 48,400 DN 800
HyundaiElev 41,500 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDS 159,500 DN 2,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,580 UP 20
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,450 UP 600
Hanon Systems 13,700 DN 300
SK 255,000 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 32,450 UP 150
Handsome 36,250 UP 150
Asiana Airlines 20,350 UP 800
COWAY 76,800 DN 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,000 DN 2,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL147500 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 17,700 UP 550
LG Uplus 13,650 DN 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 65,300 DN 3,200
LG Display 24,300 UP 1,300
KT&G 79,700 DN 4,200
DHICO 21,550 UP 800
Doosanfc 47,750 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 DN 2,000
