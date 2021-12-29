S-Oil 87,800 DN 1,400

LG Innotek 368,000 UP 8,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 222,500 DN 6,500

HMM 27,600 UP 2,100

HYUNDAI WIA 80,900 DN 200

KumhoPetrochem 172,500 DN 12,500

OCI 105,000 UP 500

Mobis 261,000 DN 4,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 48,250 UP 1,250

LS ELECTRIC 56,000 DN 1,000

S-1 74,000 DN 2,600

KorZinc 523,000 DN 9,000

ZINUS 77,200 DN 1,700

Hanchem 306,500 UP 1,500

DWS 51,000 DN 900

KEPCO 22,100 DN 400

SamsungSecu 45,550 DN 4,150

KG DONGBU STL 10,700 0

SKTelecom 58,300 DN 3,000

SNT MOTIV 48,400 DN 800

HyundaiElev 41,500 DN 300

SAMSUNG SDS 159,500 DN 2,000

KUMHOTIRE 4,580 UP 20

KOREA AEROSPACE 32,450 UP 600

Hanon Systems 13,700 DN 300

SK 255,000 DN 500

ShinpoongPharm 32,450 UP 150

Handsome 36,250 UP 150

Asiana Airlines 20,350 UP 800

COWAY 76,800 DN 1,300

LOTTE SHOPPING 88,000 DN 2,000

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL147500 DN1000

LOTTE TOUR 17,700 UP 550

LG Uplus 13,650 DN 500

SAMSUNG LIFE 65,300 DN 3,200

LG Display 24,300 UP 1,300

KT&G 79,700 DN 4,200

DHICO 21,550 UP 800

Doosanfc 47,750 DN 50

SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 DN 2,000

