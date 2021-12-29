IBK 10,450 DN 650

Kangwonland 24,350 UP 200

NAVER 382,000 DN 2,500

Kakao 114,000 UP 500

NCsoft 660,000 UP 4,000

PanOcean 5,540 UP 120

DONGSUH 30,650 UP 300

SAMSUNG CARD 31,750 DN 2,600

CheilWorldwide 23,450 DN 700

KT 31,000 DN 1,850

SamsungEng 22,950 UP 1,050

KEPCO KPS 38,600 DN 500

LGH&H 1,111,000 DN 21,000

LGCHEM 628,000 DN 4,000

KEPCO E&C 86,100 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,800 DN 2,000

DWEC 5,840 UP 20

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,650 DN 150

CJ CheilJedang 388,500 DN 3,500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,050 UP 650

LGELECTRONICS 140,500 UP 2,500

GS 39,500 DN 2,000

LIG Nex1 67,800 UP 2,300

Celltrion 201,000 DN 11,000

HDSINFRA 7,100 UP 330

Huchems 23,350 DN 650

DAEWOONG PHARM 152,500 UP 5,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,500 UP 800

KIH 81,300 DN 4,200

DSME 22,850 UP 200

Fila Holdings 35,350 UP 350

CJ CGV 24,950 DN 150

KIWOOM 108,000 DN 1,000

DongwonF&B 194,500 DN 3,500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,000 UP 500

AMOREPACIFIC 175,000 DN 1,500

FOOSUNG 22,550 UP 250

SK Innovation 239,000 UP 13,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,700 DN 1,250

HANWHA LIFE 3,010 DN 60

(MORE)