KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 10,450 DN 650
Kangwonland 24,350 UP 200
NAVER 382,000 DN 2,500
Kakao 114,000 UP 500
NCsoft 660,000 UP 4,000
PanOcean 5,540 UP 120
DONGSUH 30,650 UP 300
SAMSUNG CARD 31,750 DN 2,600
CheilWorldwide 23,450 DN 700
KT 31,000 DN 1,850
SamsungEng 22,950 UP 1,050
KEPCO KPS 38,600 DN 500
LGH&H 1,111,000 DN 21,000
LGCHEM 628,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 86,100 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,800 DN 2,000
DWEC 5,840 UP 20
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,650 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 388,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,050 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 140,500 UP 2,500
GS 39,500 DN 2,000
LIG Nex1 67,800 UP 2,300
Celltrion 201,000 DN 11,000
HDSINFRA 7,100 UP 330
Huchems 23,350 DN 650
DAEWOONG PHARM 152,500 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,500 UP 800
KIH 81,300 DN 4,200
DSME 22,850 UP 200
Fila Holdings 35,350 UP 350
CJ CGV 24,950 DN 150
KIWOOM 108,000 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 194,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,000 UP 500
AMOREPACIFIC 175,000 DN 1,500
FOOSUNG 22,550 UP 250
SK Innovation 239,000 UP 13,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,700 DN 1,250
HANWHA LIFE 3,010 DN 60
(MORE)
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
(4th LD) New COVID-19 case spike to over 7,000, critical cases at fresh high
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
Navy to receive upgraded destroyer with stronger anti-sub capabilities