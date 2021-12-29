KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 31,400 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 55,400 DN 1,400
Hansae 21,550 DN 400
Youngone Corp 43,800 DN 400
CSWIND 64,000 UP 400
GKL 13,100 DN 150
KOLON IND 70,800 UP 700
HanmiPharm 275,500 DN 7,500
Meritz Financial 42,900 UP 900
BNK Financial Group 8,400 DN 540
emart 151,000 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY402 50 DN1200
KOLMAR KOREA 40,950 DN 600
PIAM 53,200 DN 100
HANJINKAL 61,600 UP 100
DoubleUGames 57,600 UP 100
CUCKOO 19,400 DN 150
COSMAX 88,800 DN 200
MANDO 62,600 DN 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 890,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,150 DN 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,400 DN 550
Netmarble 119,000 DN 2,000
KRAFTON 467,000 UP 5,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S54700 DN3200
ORION 105,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,100 UP 450
BGF Retail 146,000 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 151,500 DN 4,000
HDC-OP 23,300 DN 350
HYOSUNG TNC 529,000 DN 14,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 599,000 UP 9,000
SKBS 223,500 UP 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,850 DN 300
KakaoBank 59,800 DN 500
HYBE 349,500 DN 8,500
SK ie technology 168,500 UP 2,500
DL E&C 120,000 DN 2,500
kakaopay 176,500 DN 5,000
SKSQUARE 64,500 DN 300
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 case spike to over 7,000, critical cases at fresh high
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
Navy to receive upgraded destroyer with stronger anti-sub capabilities