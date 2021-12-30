N. Korea discusses next year's budget at party plenary
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has discussed the country's budget for the new year at the third-day session of a key party meeting, state media reported Thursday.
North Korea opened the 4th Plenary Meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's 8th Central Committee on Monday amid expectations Pyongyang could unveil its new policy directions on the economy and foreign affairs for the new year.
"A state budget assessment group for discussing the second agenda item 'On the implementation of the state budget for 2021 and the draft state budget for 2022' was organized to study a draft document," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
Members of the party's powerful political bureau guided sectional workshops and consultative sessions, the report said, without mentioning the attendance of leader Kim Jong-un.
The participants also continued discussions on Kim's report on rural development and conclusion "on the orientation of the work of the party and state in 2022" rolled out in the earlier sessions of the plenary, according to the KCNA.
Kim presided over the first and second-day sessions of the plenary and took "important revolutionary measures" for rural development amid the country's efforts to tackle chronic food shortages and other economic woes stemming from crippling sanctions and a prolonged border lockdown.
The KCNA said the participant's enthusiasm grew after "receiving the practical program" that indicates "a new path for the development," but did not provide details.
It is unclear for how long the party gathering will continue as the North has not made public the exact schedule. Previous plenary meetings were held between one and four days.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
(LEAD) Loose anchor for helium tank blamed for Nuri rocket failure: science ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korea urges Japan to retract push to list mine linked to forced labor as World Heritage site
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says