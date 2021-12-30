Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

December 30, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- COVID-19 spread slowed, 'golden time' to respond to omicron has arrived (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Omicron sweeps through world, daily record of 1.49 mln test positive (Kookmin Daily)
-- CIO, prosecutors checked phone logs of Yoon and his wife: PPP (Donga llbo)
-- Lee at 36.8 pct over Yoon at 30.8 pct, lead almost matches margin of error: poll (Seoul Shinmun)
-- New daily record of 1.44 mln test positive as COVID-19 spreads rapidly across world (Segye Times)
-- CIO checked on Yoon and his wife: PPP (Chosun Ilbo)
-- CIO dug through phone records of Yoon and his wife: PPP (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- With no amendments to law on checking phone logs, 2.82 mln searches conducted with Yoon as top prosecutor (Hankyoreh)
-- Social distancing rules likely to be extended 2 weeks, business hours to be adjusted (Hankook libo)
-- Samsung's Chinese factory cuts production, casts cloud over chip supply (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung in talks to take over global pharmaceutical company Biogen (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Omicron, critically ill cases on the rise (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung likely to regain top spot in global chip market (Korea Herald)
-- Inter-Korean summit unlikely at Beijing Olympics: PM (Korea Times)
