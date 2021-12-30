Industrial output rises by most in 17 months in November
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output increased by the most in 17 months in November in the latest sign that economic recovery momentum has been extended despite the pandemic, data showed Thursday.
Industrial output grew 3.2 percent in November from the previous month, a turnaround from a 1.9 percent on-month fall in October, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the largest on-month gain since June 2020, when industrial output went up 3.9 percent.
The rebound came after industrial output fell by the most in 18 months in October due to fewer working days and global supply chain bottlenecks.
From a year earlier, industrial output rose 5.3 percent in November.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, declined last month after the second straight month of increases due largely to the base effect.
Retail sales fell 1.9 percent on-month last month, compared with a 0.1 percent on-month advance in October.
Facility investment added 10.9 percent on-month last month, compared with a 5 percent decline in October.
