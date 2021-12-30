Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 30, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 00/-8 Sunny 30

Incheon -1/-6 Cloudy 30

Suwon 00/-7 Sunny 60

Cheongju 01/-5 Sunny 60

Daejeon 01/-5 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 00/-10 Sunny 0

Gangneung 03/-4 Sunny 0

Jeonju 03/-3 Sunny 60

Gwangju 04/-1 Sunny 60

Jeju 08/05 Sunny 60

Daegu 04/-3 Sunny 60

Busan 06/-1 Sunny 10

