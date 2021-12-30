Military reports 28 more COVID-19 cases
All News 10:29 December 30, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 28 additional COVID-19 cases, including 25 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,235.
Of the new cases, 14 are from the Air Force, 10 from the Army, two from the Navy, one from the Marine Corps, and one from a unit under direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 268 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,436 are breakthrough cases.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
BTS becomes best-selling artist of year in Japan for 1st time
-
Coast Guard seizes Chinese fishing boat over false ship logs
-
Moon stresses need for defense capabilities befitting S. Korea's geopolitical position
-
Yoon says he is sorry for ex-President Park over corruption probe
Most Saved
-
(News Focus) Having passed major regulatory hurdle for Intel deal, SK hynix eyes economies of scale, sharper competitive edge
-
N. Korea set for key party meeting amid deadlock in nuclear negotiations
-
(LEAD) Suga of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea, China discuss Olympics, end-of-war declaration in high-level talks
-
'Squid Game' creator says he's in talks with Netflix for 3rd season
-
(LEAD) Loose anchor for helium tank blamed for Nuri rocket failure: science ministry
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases bounce back to above 5,000; critical cases hit record high
-
(LEAD) Most S. Koreans do not like China, Yoon says