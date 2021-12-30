(LEAD) Military confirms another omicron infection among troops
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in paras 2-5; RECASTS headline, lead)
SEOUL, Dec. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military confirmed its fourth case of the omicron COVID-19 variant among its personnel on Thursday, amid growing concerns over the spread of the more transmissible strain at barracks.
A soldier an Air Force unit in Osan, 55 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive for the omicron strain, officials said.
The military is waiting for the test result of another conscript at the base, which also reported two more omicron cases earlier this week.
An officer of a direct unit under the defense ministry in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of the capital city, was also tested positive for the omicron strain last week.
South Korea's military, meanwhile, reported 28 additional COVID-19 cases, including 25 breakthrough infections on Thursday, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,235.
Of the new cases, 14 are from the Air Force, 10 from the Army, two from the Navy, one from the Marine Corps, and one from a unit under direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 268 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,436 are breakthrough cases.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
